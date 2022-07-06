Intel names Andrew McLean as ANZ managing director

Intel has appointed Andrew McLean as its new managing director for Australia and New Zealand.

McLean is the chipmaker’s first local leader since ANZ interim country manager VR “Raj” Rajkumar left in 2018, moving into the fintech world at KGiSL. McLean directly succeeded Kate Burleigh, who was ANZ managing director from 2011 to 2017.

The appointment also marks McLean’s return to Intel, last working there as ANZ sales director from 2013 to 2016 to finish up an 18-year stint.

Based in Sydney, McLean will report to Intel vice president for sales, marketing and communications and Asia Territory managing director Alexis Crowell. McLean is tasked to lead the local team and is focused on growing the business and aims to position the company as a leading solutions provider in ANZ.

“I’m delighted to be returning to Intel at what is a time of transformation and growth for the company,” McLean said.

“Our customers are transforming, the local technology sector is booming and our range of solutions is growing. We’re committed to delivering a new era of innovation and technology leadership for both businesses and consumers across Australia and New Zealand.”

McLean first joined Intel in 1997, holding various sales and marketing leadership roles throughout his 18-year stint, including the three years as ANZ sales director.

Prior to his return, McLean was enterprise director at geospatial content-as-a-service vendor Nearmap from 2021. He also worked at business consulting firm Clearpath, advisory firm Experience Matters and at HP Inc, where he was director of enterprise business from 2017 to 2019.

McLean is the latest major appointment from Intel over the past two years, headlined by Pat Gelsinger as global CEO in early 2021. Steve Long was also named Asia Pacific and Japan general manager in November that year, while Alyssa Fitzpatrick was named vice president and general manager of global partner sales in January 2022.