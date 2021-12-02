Intel names new APJ boss

Intel has named a new leader for its Asia Pacific and Japan region, naming Steven A. Long to the position of regional general manager.

Currently based in the US, Long has been with the chipmaker for more than 21 years and is currently corporate vice president in Intel’s sales, marketing and communications group.

As part of the newly created role, the company said Long would be responsible for Intel’s overall business in the APJ region, including driving revenue growth, engaging with the local ecosystem to create new opportunities, and strengthening existing customer and partner relationships.

Long joined Intel in 2000 and has held various positions across sales, marketing, product planning, pricing and operations, working in Asia, Latin America and the US. His previous assignment in Asia was in Hong Kong in 2004, managing the operations team responsible for Intel’s business in the region.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to continue driving growth and leadership for Intel in this incredibly diverse APJ region, more so at a time where the digitization of everything has been accelerated by the four superpowers of AI, pervasive connectivity, cloud to edge infrastructure, and ubiquitous compute,” Long Said.

Long will relocate to Singapore for the new role.