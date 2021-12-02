Intel names new APJ boss

By on
Intel names new APJ boss
Steve Long (Intel)

Intel has named a new leader for its Asia Pacific and Japan region, naming Steven A. Long to the position of regional general manager.

Currently based in the US, Long has been with the chipmaker for more than 21 years and is currently corporate vice president in Intel’s sales, marketing and communications group.

As part of the newly created role, the company said Long would be responsible for Intel’s overall business in the APJ region, including driving revenue growth, engaging with the local ecosystem to create new opportunities, and strengthening existing customer and partner relationships.

Long joined Intel in 2000 and has held various positions across sales, marketing, product planning, pricing and operations, working in Asia, Latin America and the US. His previous assignment in Asia was in Hong Kong in 2004, managing the operations team responsible for Intel’s business in the region.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to continue driving growth and leadership for Intel in this incredibly diverse APJ region, more so at a time where the digitization of everything has been accelerated by the four superpowers of AI, pervasive connectivity, cloud to edge infrastructure, and ubiquitous compute,” Long Said.

Long will relocate to Singapore for the new role.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
hardware intel

Partner Content

Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel

Sponsored Whitepapers

MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity

Most Read Articles

Director of telco store operator pleads guilty to money laundering

Director of telco store operator pleads guilty to money laundering
Partners: Microsoft&#8217;s new pricing an &#8220;embraceable change&#8221;

Partners: Microsoft’s new pricing an “embraceable change”
IBM acquires Melbourne-based SXiQ

IBM acquires Melbourne-based SXiQ
Google Cloud's Rhody Burton jumps to HashiCorp

Google Cloud's Rhody Burton jumps to HashiCorp

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?