Intel nears US$6b Tower Semiconductor acquisition

By on
Intel nears US$6b Tower Semiconductor acquisition

Intel is close to buying Israeli firm Tower Semiconductor for about US$6 billion, a source familiar with the matter said, as the company looks to advance its strategy of contract manufacturing chips for other businesses.

A deal could be unveiled as soon as this week, the person said on Monday, declining to be named as the matter was private.

The potential purchase would deepen Intel's presence in a space dominated by Taiwan-based TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker. It also comes at time when the global semiconductor shortage has hampered the production of everything from smartphones to cars.

Tower Semiconductor, whose US shares surged 53 percent in extended trading, specialises in analog chips used in the automotive, mobile, medical and aerospace industries. It had a market capitalization of US$3.6 billion as of Monday's close.

Both Intel and Tower Semiconductor did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The US chipmaker said last month it would invest up to US$100 billion to build potentially the world's largest chip-making complex in Ohio. The move is aimed at restoring Intel's dominance in chip-making and reducing America's reliance on Asian manufacturing hubs.

Intel was also looking to buy GlobalFoundries for about US$30 billion, according to a Wall Street Journal report in July, but the chipmaker went public a few months later.

Chipmaking is expensive and difficult, so most companies either design or produce. Intel has opened up its factories to rival semiconductor designers to spread costs.

Intel shares were up 0.4% after the news on the Tower Semiconductor deal, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
hardware intel tower semiconductor

Partner Content

Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
Magrabi safeguards clinical care with managed cybersecurity
Magrabi safeguards clinical care with managed cybersecurity
Your client needs 800 monitors for two days
Your client needs 800 monitors for two days

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services

Most Read Articles

Gladys Berejiklian joins Optus exec team

Gladys Berejiklian joins Optus exec team
Crayon shakes up rhipe leadership team

Crayon shakes up rhipe leadership team
Macquarie Government hires former Fujitsu CEO

Macquarie Government hires former Fujitsu CEO
Lisa Stockwell to lead Exclusive Networks in ANZ

Lisa Stockwell to lead Exclusive Networks in ANZ

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?