Intel, TI split leaves chip outlook in doubt

By on
Intel, TI split leaves chip outlook in doubt

Two major chipmakers this week gave very different views of whether soaring demand for semiconductors will start to ease in the second half of the year, and it may take another round of earnings next week to settle the question.

Texas Instruments on Wednesday gave a third-quarter sales forecast that was essentially flat, with company executives declining to say what the year's final quarter might look like, a hint that orders might be slowing.

By contrast, Intel raised its full-year forecast, with Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger saying it could take the chip industry two years to catch up with "explosive demand" and predicting that a boom in PC sales driven by pandemic work-from-home arrangements would carry through next year.

Analysts, however, saw the bump in Intel's outlook as driven by a strong, already-ended second quarter, and said that it pointed to a weaker final quarter of 2021. Investors agreed, knocking as much as 6.3 percent off the company's shares by 1:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Friday.

Kinngai Chan, analyst at Summit Insights Group, simply did not believe Intel's predictions that the PC market will keep growing through next year.

"We disagree with Intel's view that the PC (total addressable market) will grow year-over-year in 2022," Chan said. "We have seen inventory build-up for Chromebooks and gaming desktops already, and we believe supply will catch up to demand by early 4Q21 for PC notebooks as well."

Analyst Chris Caso at Raymond James said there could also be longer-term trouble in Intel's data center business, where it predicts growth this quarter despite rival Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) having a faster chip on the market.

"We agree that capacity constraints at AMD are likely to check further significant near-term share gains - but it's just a matter of time before AMD gets access to more capacity, AMD's product cycle next year will be a catalyst, and the delay of Intel's Sapphire Rapids (data center processor chip) doesn't help," Caso wrote in a note.

Still, Intel's raised forecast chimes in with a bullish outlook given by its bigger foundry rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), which expects strong sales growth in the current quarter, boosted by solid demand from smartphones, high-performance PCs and autos.

Auto industry executives also continue to suggest that the squeeze in semiconductor supply, also spurred by a boom in car sales this year, will stretch into next year.

Other economists and industry executives agree, and say that even if the shortage for car producers abates, other manufacturers will suffer.

For now, investors likely need to wait until next week for more clarity, with AMD, Qualcomm Inc, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix all reporting results.

Combined with Intel, AMD's results should give a comprehensive view of the PC and data center markets when the company updates its outlook for the full year.

Qualcomm traditionally only forecasts one quarter in advance, but the company's dominant position in mobile phones means that investors often read its third-quarter forecast as a proxy for fall smartphone launches, including Apple Inc's closely watched iPhone.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Chavi Metha in BengaluruEditing by Patrick Graham, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Mark Potter)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
finance hardware intel

Partner Content

Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business

Most Read Articles

Forum Group goes on the block

Forum Group goes on the block
Satya Nadella on Microsoft's 'structural transformation'

Satya Nadella on Microsoft's 'structural transformation'
HP Inc drops Bluechip Infotech as Aussie distributor

HP Inc drops Bluechip Infotech as Aussie distributor
Empired bags $52m deal with EPA Victoria

Empired bags $52m deal with EPA Victoria

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?