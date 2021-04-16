Intel to bolster local channel team with four new roles

Intel is looking to bolster its Australian and New Zealand channel team with three new senior leadership roles.

The chipmaker posted job openings for ANZ channel sales manager, IoT channel sales manager, independent software vendor (ISV) account manager and cloud partner sales account manager on its website.

The roles are all based in Sydney, with the last two having the option to work from Melbourne.

The channel sales manager is responsible for managing the relationship between Intel and channel customers, including distributors. Intel is seeking a candidate with “deep knowledge and understanding” of PC components and system sales, PC segments such as enthusiasts, gaming, with relationships and understanding of the ecosystem.

The candidate is also expected to have a degree in Business, Marketing or Technical Engineering, and preferably with an MBA. Intel is seeking at least five years experience in IT channel sales, distribution sales and account management.

The IoT channel sales manager is similar to the above but dealing with managing Internet of Things/Embedded solution sales.

For the role, Intel is seeking a more technical leaning candidate with between five to 10 years experience in technical sales/field application engineering, tech support/solutions architecture and design.

The ISV account manager is responsible for managing the business relationship between Intel and ISV customers developing and delivering AI Inference Solutions.

Intel said it is looking for a candidate with a blend of sales and account management experience, ISV business and technical acumen and “strong operational discipline”.

Qualifications also lean technical, requiring a bachelor’s degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science or Technology with “Business Acumen background”, and at least four years experience in either AI software sales or in “technical areas”.

The cloud partner sales account manager role would help Intel define and execute its cloud consumption strategy through ecosystem partnerships.

“This role will drive scale via long-term strategic cloud initiatives with partners across the Intel partner ecosystem viz. SIs, ISVs, MSPs, CSPs, distributors,” the job posting read.

Intel is also seeking a candidate with “a strong background in technology”, along with at least five years of sales and business development experience. The role also requires industry cloud certifications like AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner and/or Solution Architect Associate; Microsoft Certified Azure Fundamentals and/or Azure Administrator Associate; and/or GCP Associate Cloud Engineer.