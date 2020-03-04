Intellify picks AWS talent for CTO role

By on
Intellify picks AWS talent for CTO role
Koorosh Lohrasbi

Data science and machine learning firm Intellify has named Koorosh Lohrasbi its new chief technology officer.

Lohrasbi joins the Sydney-based company from AWS, where he was an enterprise solutions architect for more than four years. Prior to that, he spent five years with Citrix.

Lohrasbi told CRN he was attracted to the business by its rich talent pool and unique approach to developing solutions.

“Intellify is focussed on solving business problems, not just developing solutions without a view to how they may be best used by the client.”

He added that he had learned a lot of lessons from working on projects over the years which, despite being technically advanced, did not go into production because the solution was ultimately not suitable for the customer or did not meet their expectations.

“Intellify’s approach is to engage the lines of business, capture domain knowledge and design a solution which is right for them.”

Lohrasbi said that to achieve this goal, it was vital to engage the sales and technical sides of the Intellify team from the beginning of any customer engagement.

“I’ll be devoting all of my time to accelerate value creation for our customers using the momentum already created by this amazing team,” he said.

“Today, in a technology landscape which is deluged by hype cycles, irrelevant information and decision fatigue, clarity is key. That is why I chose Intellify since they have mastered the art of telling noise from signal."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
aws citrix data science digital intellify machine learning services

Most Read Articles

Microsoft cancels Melbourne IoT event

Microsoft cancels Melbourne IoT event
HPE Australia hires new channel chief from NTT

HPE Australia hires new channel chief from NTT
Arq Group losses blow out to $129m

Arq Group losses blow out to $129m
Dicker Data claims enterprise market share dominance

Dicker Data claims enterprise market share dominance
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

Will Coronavirus impact the channel?
Yes - By making it harder to order hardware
Yes - Cancelled conferences and business trips will be widespread
Not directly - It will slow the economy and that may have an impact
No - We can't see any impact
Not negatively - It's already created demand for things like remote access
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?