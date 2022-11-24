Interactive becomes first Commvault Metallic MSP in Australia

Interactive has become the first Commvault Metallic managed services provider in Australia and New Zealand.

Metallic is Commvault’s software-as-a-service data protection division, designed as a vehicle to deliver Commvault’s core technology through the cloud.

As a Metallic MSP, Interactive is able to offer a single solution across a broad set of workloads to help its customers and their data needs, while also reducing infrastructure and management overhead costs.

“We strive to deliver exceptional services to our customers and Commvault’s new SaaS offering supports this mission by providing our customers with less risk, greater flexibility, and a more cost-effective solution,” Interactive chief operating officer Nick Schofield said.

“We’ve been partners with Commvault for more than 12 years now and I look forward to continuing to work together in securing our customers’ success.”

Interactive said Metallic’s data protection and security offering delivers a cloud-based solution to protect a range of workloads – from SaaS applications like Office 365, to VMs and containers, enterprise databases, endpoints and more – with comprehensive coverage and flexibility.

Commvault area vice president for ANZ David Rajkovic said, “We are excited to partner with Interactive and expand access to our DMaaS solutions in ANZ.”

“Interactive’s high standard of service delivery and customer satisfaction aligns with our focus to provide customers with scalable, secure, and cost-effective Intelligent Data Services, and how they choose to consume them.”

