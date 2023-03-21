Interactive buys Perth's Slipstream Cyber Security

Managed service provider Interactive has bought Perth-based Slipstream Cyber Security, after an ongoing partnership that started in 2019.

Interactive chairman Brendan Fleiter pointed to the increasing amount of cyber threats faced by Australian enterprises and their need to clear the path towards resilience for them.

Through the purchase, Interactive will have more than 60 cyber security specialists from both companies.

Interactive provides a range of services from cloud, security to data centres, business continuity, maintenance and more.

It counts Telstra Now, McDonalds, Myer, Illion, and Australia Post among its customers.

Slipstream partners with Netskope, Cofence, AuCloud, Splunk and Carbon Black, and is ISO 27001 and CREST certified as a security operations centre (SOC), the first in Australia and New Zealand.

The security company was founded by Brian Smith in 2017 and provides managed threat detection, incident response and security response, with offices in Sydney and Melbourne, as well as in Perth.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed; Smith and the entire Slipstream team will join Interactive.