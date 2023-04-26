Interactive deploys SD-WAN for UCC Coffee ANZ

By on
Interactive deploys SD-WAN for UCC Coffee ANZ
Greg Wratt, UCC Coffee

Managed service provider Interactive has deployed a software defined wide area networking solution for UCC Cofffee, connecting eight sits include two production and distribution centres in Melbourne and Auckland.

Interactive replaced a network based on multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) technology at UCC Coffee, is home to brands such as Robert Harris, Toby's Estate, L'affare and Mocopoan and is part of Japan's Ueshima Coffee Company.

Running on NBN Co's business fibre, the new network gives customers such as UCC Coffee the benefit of wholesale pricing discounts and enables regional areas to receive the same metro pricing that typically favoured capital city centres, Interactive said.

“NBN and enterprise solutions are acting as a leveling force on the carriage market," Andrew Robson, Interactive's network expert, said.

"It’s no longer a race to the bottom of carriage pricing, it’s now a focus on the value managed services bring when wrapped across the entire technology stack," he added. 

The coffee maker's IT manager for ANZ, Greg Wratt, called Interactive's network service superior to provider he had experienced in his more than 25 years in IT.

"At one site we went from 30Mbps to 500Mps, and it costs us less," Wratt said.

"We saved 25 per cent off our overall network costs which enabled us to bring two more sites under the one network," he added.

"This is music to the ears of my boss and our CFO."

"Our people are also much happier to come into the office now that they have uninterrupted connection with each other,” he said.

Prior to the upgrade, Wratt said "Teams calls became the bane of our people's lives."

"Our staff would have to hotspot from their phones or choose to work from home just to avoid network congestion, and be able to do their jobs effectively," Wratt added.

In June last year, ASX-listed electrical distributor IPD tapped Interactive to replace its legacy hardware and systems with a managed Microsoft Azure environment and a security operations centre (SOC) backed by Azure Sentinel.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
interactive mpls networking sdwan

Partner Content

2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Four partners picked by NBN for fibre upgrade

Four partners picked by NBN for fibre upgrade
Microsoft introduces new naming convention for threat actors

Microsoft introduces new naming convention for threat actors
Gartner sees hefty increase in Aussie cloud spend this year

Gartner sees hefty increase in Aussie cloud spend this year
Australian insurers oppose outright ransomware payment ban

Australian insurers oppose outright ransomware payment ban

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?