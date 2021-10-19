Interactive hires Accenture veteran Michael Dowling as security chief

Managed services provider Interactive has named Michael Dowling as its new head of cyber security.

Dowling joins following close to 20 years at Accenture Australia, where he helped build its cybersecurity practice and run it as security principal director.

Interactive said the hiring comes as part of the acceleration and growth of its cybersecurity practice. The company said it plans to leverage its expertise in cloud services, hardware maintenance, network services, data centres and business continuity services to deliver a holistic cybersecurity offering.

Its existing offerings include Microsoft Azure-based managed security information and event management (SIEM), as well as managed security services and professional security services like penetration testing, threat and risk assessments, security manager-as-a-service, and more.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the Interactive team. Interactive has a long, proven history of delivering exceptional IT solutions to Australian businesses,” Dowling said.

“I’m humbled and excited to have the opportunity to build on this prestigious heritage by leading Interactive’s next generation of cybersecurity services. Interactive is powered by talented people with a deep understanding of the changing cyber threat landscape and our customers’ technology environments."

At Accenture, Dowling had other titles in addition to his role as security principal director, including Australia security lead for the resources industry from 2019 and its identity and access management practice lead for Asia Pacific, which he held since 2010.

Dowling also worked at the Australian operations of US-headquartered IT services company Computer Power Group before moving to Accenture in 2001.

Interactive board chairman Brendan Fleiter said, “Our cybersecurity practice is an exciting new phase of growth for Interactive.”

“We pride ourselves on being the trusted technology partner for our diverse customer base across Australia and New Zealand. I’m excited to have a head of cybersecurity of Michael’s calibre and experience onboard as we continue to expand our cybersecurity practice.”