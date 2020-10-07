Interactive hits $220m amid COVID-19

Managed services provider Interactive has reported another year of growth due to customer wins and its expanded service delivery.

For FY2020, the company reported a 6 percent increase in revenue from $208 million to $221 million, while earnings before income tax (EBIT) was $23 million, up from $21.6 million.

Interactive cited new customer wins and its expanded service delivery for the continued growth. The company now boasts more than 2700 customers across Australia and New Zealand.

Speaking on the results, chief executive Mal McHutchinson said, “Continuing our growth with a 6 percent elevation in revenues and EBIT, demonstrates the resilience of our business and our relevance in supporting our customers in even the harshest of economic environments.”

“Our customers are reassured they have partnered with an organisation who will be here when they need us most, and we have amply demonstrated that in the FY20 financial year.”

Interactive, which bills itself as Australia’s largest homegrown MSP, also credited its recent recognition in July as one of the Best Places to Work in Australia for its continued growth.

Interactive chief financial officer Belinda Cooney said, “We are very fortunate to have a growing business supported by a strong balance sheet in this period of unprecedented economic disruption.

“The solidity of our business and diverse set of capabilities mean that we can continue to exceed our customers’ expectations, providing innovative solutions and critical support in these challenging times.”