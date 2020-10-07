Interactive hits $220m amid COVID-19

By on
Interactive hits $220m amid COVID-19

Managed services provider Interactive has reported another year of growth due to customer wins and its expanded service delivery.

For FY2020, the company reported a 6 percent increase in revenue from $208 million to $221 million, while earnings before income tax (EBIT) was $23 million, up from $21.6 million.

Interactive cited new customer wins and its expanded service delivery for the continued growth. The company now boasts more than 2700 customers across Australia and New Zealand.

Speaking on the results, chief executive Mal McHutchinson said, “Continuing our growth with a 6 percent elevation in revenues and EBIT, demonstrates the resilience of our business and our relevance in supporting our customers in even the harshest of economic environments.”

“Our customers are reassured they have partnered with an organisation who will be here when they need us most, and we have amply demonstrated that in the FY20 financial year.”

Interactive, which bills itself as Australia’s largest homegrown MSP, also credited its recent recognition in July as one of the Best Places to Work in Australia for its continued growth.

Interactive chief financial officer Belinda Cooney said, “We are very fortunate to have a growing business supported by a strong balance sheet in this period of unprecedented economic disruption.

“The solidity of our business and diverse set of capabilities mean that we can continue to exceed our customers’ expectations, providing innovative solutions and critical support in these challenging times.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
belinda cooney interactive mal mchutchinson managed services msp services

Partner Content

TMLabs releases new ServiceNow application that integrates with LexisNexis
TMLabs releases new ServiceNow application that integrates with LexisNexis
How young IT professionals can improve their sales acumen and performance
How young IT professionals can improve their sales acumen and performance
Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
Data protection trends and why cloud management matter
Data protection trends and why cloud management matter
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
The simplest way to achieve network resilience

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Another Office 365 outage hits Microsoft Exchange

Another Office 365 outage hits Microsoft Exchange
PM's cyber pledge has failed to engage industry

PM's cyber pledge has failed to engage industry
Deloitte &#8216;doubling down&#8217; on US$750M AWS business

Deloitte ‘doubling down’ on US$750M AWS business
VMware CEO&#8217;s biggest statements at VMworld 2020

VMware CEO’s biggest statements at VMworld 2020
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

How will Microsoft brand the next perpetual release of Office?
Microsoft Office 2021
Microsoft Office One
Microsoft Office 2019 Version II
Microsoft Office: The Last Word
Microsoft Office Origins: Resurgence
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?