Interactive, Insight, AC3, Insentra and more score Best Places to Work nods

Several channel partner companies and vendors have been named as some of the best places to work in Australia for 2020.

The list is a result of research from the Great Place to Work Institute, who operates in 55 countries to recognise well-loved workplaces.

Technology companies dominated most of the list this year, with vendors and resellers of varying sizes receiving nods.

For companies over 1000 employees, Cisco Australia, Salesforce and SAP Australia took the top three spots, with Mars Australia and DHL Express taking the two other spots.

Commenting on the recognition, Cisco ANZ vice president Ken Boal said, “This is such a proud moment for our Cisco Australia & New Zealand team to be recognised at the #1 Best Place to Work in Australia. We’ve improved our results by listening to our employees and improving our workplace culture – through increased transparency, trust, and our greater purpose to power an inclusive future.”

Managed services provider Interactive took the top spot for companies with 100 to 999 employees, with Insight, CMD Solutions parent Mantel Group and AC3 landing the sixth, ninth and 20th spots. Vendors Nintex, Intuit, Kronos, Adobe and ServiceNow also received honours.

Insentra took the second spot for companies with under 100 employees, with Sentrian, Macquarie Cloud Services, Cordelta and Ansarada also securing spots. LogMeIn Australia was the sole vendor to land in the top 20.

Insentra chief executive Ronnie Altit said on the honour, “To be highest placed IT company and to move up a spot to #2 in the Best Places to Work study is an achievement which we’re all proud of. Our culture has been consciously created from day zero and is number one on my list of priorities as the CEO, but it is not my responsibility alone - each crew member plays a vital role in upholding Insentra’s values.”

“The support of the Vibe team, executives and wider leadership has been instrumental in driving our adaption to remote working and ensuring we’re still a fantastic place to work throughout this year and its challenges.”