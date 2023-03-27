Interactive launches immersion data centre cooling

Managed service provider Interactive has launched a data centre immersion cooling aimed at delivering better high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities for customers.

Interactive said Australia lacks the infrastructure to support HPC computing needs for companies, and this is where its immersion cooling system can help deliver better capability for that purpose.

The MSP partnered with digital infrastructure provider Vertiv, which supplied the Green Revolution Cooling tank for the system.

GRC uses single-phase non-conductive coolant fluids, safe for use with electric components, saying these have 1200 times the heat transfer capacity of air.

The company claims the coolants can be used for the life time of a data centre, or 15 years, without degradation.

ElectroSafe fluids are non-toxic, odourless, and inert, while being environmentally friendly.

Interactive also uses immersion cooling ready servers from Giga Computing (also known as Gigabyte) in Taiwan, Xenon for high-performance computing solutions and AMD for graphics processing units.

In November last year, Interactive became the first Commvault Metallic MSP for Australia and New Zealand, delivering software-as-a-service data protection.

The company bought Slipstream Cyber Security in Perth this month, as part of a drive towards providing resilience for Australian enterprises facing an increasing number of threats.