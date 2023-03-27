Interactive launches immersion data centre cooling

By on
Interactive launches immersion data centre cooling
Vertiv supplied GRC immersion cooling tank.

Managed service provider Interactive has launched a data centre immersion cooling aimed at delivering better high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities for customers.

Interactive said Australia lacks the infrastructure to support HPC computing needs for companies, and this is where its immersion cooling system can help deliver better capability for that purpose.

The MSP partnered with digital infrastructure provider Vertiv, which supplied the Green Revolution Cooling tank for the system.

GRC uses single-phase non-conductive coolant fluids, safe for use with electric components, saying these have 1200 times the heat transfer capacity of air.

The company claims the coolants can be used for the life time of a data centre, or 15 years, without degradation.

ElectroSafe fluids are non-toxic, odourless, and inert, while being environmentally friendly.

Interactive also uses immersion cooling ready servers from Giga Computing (also known as Gigabyte) in Taiwan, Xenon for high-performance computing solutions and AMD for graphics processing units.

In November last year, Interactive became the first Commvault Metallic MSP for Australia and New Zealand, delivering software-as-a-service data protection.

The company bought Slipstream Cyber Security in Perth this month, as part of a drive towards providing resilience for Australian enterprises facing an increasing number of threats.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
amd data centre giga computing hardware interactive msp vertiv xenon

Partner Content

Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Microsoft launches AI-powered Copilot to help SMBs

Microsoft launches AI-powered Copilot to help SMBs
Accenture to make 19,000 employees redundant

Accenture to make 19,000 employees redundant
Accenture helps Lendlease upgrade data insights platform

Accenture helps Lendlease upgrade data insights platform
AWS layoffs on the way as parent cuts 9,000 employees

AWS layoffs on the way as parent cuts 9,000 employees

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?