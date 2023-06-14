Interactive promotes Dan Cox to chief technology officer

By on
Dan Cox, Interactive

Managed service provider Interactive has named Dan Cox as its new chief technology officer (CTO) of Australia and New Zealand.

As CTO, Cox will be responsible for strengthening the MSP’s end-to-end IT services across Interactive’s capabilities of cloud, cyber and systems.

He will also lead Interactive’s development of new service offerings, tailoring technology solutions for customers and partners to build relationships, as well as maintaining a strong local presence in Australia.

Cox moves from his role as Interactive’s general manager of digital transformation business, which he has held since 2021.

He has been with Interactive since 2020, commencing as general manager of the cloud business.

With almost twenty years of technology experience, Cox has managed the relationship between people and technology across various roles in Europe, US and Australia, before joining Interactive.

Prior to Interactive, Cox worked at Rackspace for ten years in several senior and director roles, from 2010 to 2020.

He also worked at Netcel as a network manager from 2006 to 2010.

“With markets moving to both decentralise and consolidate their technology providers, it’s an interesting time to be in the industry," Cox said.

“I’ve always believed that people lie at the heart of every technology-driven endeavour, it’s about working with people and supporting them to be their best for our customers,” he said.

Interactive’s executive chairman Brendan Fleiter said he believed Dan’s approach is key to unlocking the company’s potential as a trusted technology partner.

“Dan recognises the importance of people in technology, and he embodies Interactive’s maxim of keeping technology human – he’s a perfect fit,” Fleiter said.

