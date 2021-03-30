Interactive wins multi-year security deal with Pact Group

Interactive has inked a multi-year Managed Azure Sentinel contract with Australian plastics manufacturer Pact Group for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will see the managed services provider deploy its Managed Azure Sentinel offering which combines the AI and automation of Microsoft’s cloud-native SIEM, Azure Sentinel with Interactive’s own 24/7 Cyber Security Operations Centre.

Interactive said this would deliver Pact Group “a security service that minimised cost and complexity, improved their ability to detect and respond to threats, improved reporting and management and leveraged existing Microsoft investments”.

Interactive said it deployed the solution within 14 days, meeting the customer’s requirement to have the capability stood up within a holiday period.

Pact Group was founded in 2002 and since has grown through local and international acquisitions and customer wins, according to the company.

“A security partner really needs to understand how a business is hung together, from a technical standpoint, but they also need to understand where the risks lie,” Pact general manager Guy Rosvall said.

“For a growing B2B business like ours, every acquisition and external engagement needs to be factored in and Interactive are very proactive at assessing and designing for these complex levels of risk.

“We’re getting a double lift from this project. First in terms of superior product capabilities from Azure Sentinel, which has matured very quickly and integrates extremely well. Secondly, we get enormous benefit from the expertise and partnership approach.”

Microsoft’s ANZ channel chief Rachel Bondi said in a statement that the vendor’s SIEM product, “provides a bird’s eye view of an entire business, quickly identifying potential cyber trouble-spots to allow instant remedial action”.

“Our modern, cloud native security information and enterprise management platform, Microsoft Sentinel uses AI to ensure business can respond smarter and faster to cyber threats anytime anywhere.

“We are delighted to work with Interactive on this innovative security-as-a-service solution which is designed to provide peace of mind to customers like Pact Group, which can be confident it has a market leading security partner in Interactive and Sentinel.”

Interactive’s chief security officer, Scott McKean said that since the move to a more remote way of working, data breaches and cyber-attacks were more prevalent than ever.

“The government’s latest Notifiable Data Breaches report found data breaches resulting from human error accounted for 38 percent of notifications, up 18 percent which suggested that as teams are working more remotely, cyber criminals are taking advantage of the lack of face-to-face communication and sending malicious emails from a company address.

“We know that cyber security is no longer an issue just for the IT department in an organisation, company directors are liable if their business is affected by a data breach or cyber-attack, so these conversations are happening at the board level of an organisation.

“However, cyber threats are now so pervasive and complex that often senior management don’t know the right questions to ask to stay ahead of the threat.

“We believe we can deliver better security outcomes for Australian businesses by combining the AI and automation of Microsoft’s cloud-native SIEM, Azure Sentinel with Interactive’s own 24/7 Cyber Security Operations Centre.

“We see the future growth of our business in the cloud and cyber security space, as businesses move totally online and corporates have more employees working remotely, cyber security and secure cloud services will be imperative to business operations.”