Intercom launches data hosting in Australia

US customer communication platform company Intercom has launched data hosting services in Australia to process customer data locally and adhere to Australian Privacy Principles.

Intercom boss Karen Peacock said in a statement that hosting data services locally would improve the platform for Australian clients.

"We have many customers in Australia and know that regional data hosting is something that many companies are now seeking.”

Intercom's chief technology officer Darragh Curran said that Intercom had invested heavily in security and compliance “so companies all over the world and of all sizes can use the Intercom platform with confidence.”

"We ensure our customers' more important data is hosted within a desired jurisdiction, so they can concentrate on what's most important to them—growing their business and building relationships with their customers through Intercom.”

Last year Intercom similarly started hosting data locally in Europe to adhere to the European Union's strict privacy regulations.

Curran said, “we first launched our European data hosting offering in November 2021 and the demand has been phenomenal, particularly with customers who have regulatory or compliance requirements to host data in the European Union.”

“It was the biggest infrastructure project our engineering team had taken on, but gave us the necessary blueprint to continue to expand our data hosting to other regions and provide customers with the same security and speed benefits.”

Intercom opened its Sydney office in 2018, which now has 30 customer-facing staff and clients such as Atlassian, Appliances Online and Sidekicker.