Internal, External Communication Key To Fighting COVID-19 Coronavirus

Webinars have proven to be a good way for one solution provider, LAN Infotech, to not only provide customers with up-to-date information on the COVID-19 coronavirus, but also to engage with local organizations and government offices in helping stop its spread.

Michael Goldstein, president of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based LAN Infotech, told CRN that his company's fight to mitigate the impact from COVID-19 started early last week with an all-hands-on-deck meeting.

"We pulled everyone in and wanted to give them the management lecture," Goldstein said. "We have a lot of younger people, and wanted to give them hope and lessen their fears. Otherwise, they're seeing things like gargling with water and garlic can prevent the virus. We're trying to stay as well connected as possible."

For LAN Infotech, holding webinars in conjunction with local organizations has been a key focus of getting customers ready for the expected slowdown in business activity as the COVID-19 coronavirus spreads, Goldstein said.

"Last Wednesday, we held a webinar with four bar associations, and Friday with Fort Lauderdale technical people," he said. "We had security experts, HR experts, and people from the manufacturers talking about free offers to fight the coronavirus."

Among those vendors offering free technology to help combat COVID-19 are Microsoft, which is offering six months of Teams and Office 365 email; Google, which is offering free Enterprise Hangouts for G Suite until July 1; LogMeIn, which is offering 90-day no-charge emergency remote work kits; and Intermedia, which is offering AnyMeeting Video Conference and Webinar Pro through the end of 2020, he said.

"And we have Citrix people talking about remote access," he said. "Citrix is unique in that it lived the coronavirus experience. The company had an office near Wuhan, China, where the virus started, and that office kept going."

LAN Infotech is also getting the word out to customers about the dangers of ransomware and social media, he said.

This week, LAN Infotech plans to hold a webinar with the Chamber of Commerce, Goldstein said.

"The local Chambers of Commerce are all stepping up with passing information out," he said. "Sometimes it's hard to know where to turn to for information. We're helping people find the right source of information rather than them finding it on social media."

