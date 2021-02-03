Intuit acquires OneSaas to bolster omni-channel sales solution

Intuit has acquired Aussie-born OneSaas, to bring omnichannel sales data integration into the new QuickBooks Commerce product.

OneSaas is an infrastructure platform that normalises data from across marketplaces, point-of-sale, fulfilment, and other categories of ecommerce platforms for consumption by QuickBook Commerce.

Based in Sydney, OneSaas was founded in 2010 by current chief technology officer Corneliu Tusnea and has been an Intuit partner and part of the QuickBooks App Store since 2014.

OneSaas CEO Jeff Perlman states that this acquisition is the best way for the company to “help more businesses prosper through ecommerce” as the two companies have "become closely aligned over the past several years.”

The QuickBooks Commerce, which came out of the acquisition of Singaporean company TradeGecko in September last year, aims to provide customers with a single platform for managing sales, inventory and fulfilment management across various digital sales platforms.

“The OneSaas team has built an outstanding data integration platform that makes it easier for our small business owners to manage and grow their business through new channels, and the confidence to make decisions through actionable insights that drive profitability,” said QuickBooks EVP and GM Alex Chriss.

The drive toward online sales platforms has seen a huge boost for digital platform providers and the need for greater integration between them positioned OneSaas as a right place, right time solution for QuickBooks to expand on the insights it can offer within its Commerce product.