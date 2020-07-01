Intuit Technologies acquires Brisbane-based SureBridge

Hobart-based ICT services provider Intuit Technologies has acquired Brisbane-based consultancy SureBridge for an undisclosed sum.

As part of the deal, SureBridge becomes the combined company’s northern business unit and brings together a 150-strong workforce and five offices in Hobart, Launceston, Burnie, Melbourne and Brisbane.

SureBridge directors Rick Brown and Glenda Solomon will step down from operational capacity but will remain as external advisors. The division will be headed by chief revenue officer Phil Dickman, while also assuming a new role of general manager for Queensland.

Intuit Technologies managing director Dane Bignell said: “In completing this acquisition, Intuit Technologies has recognised the long-standing and trusted partnerships built by SureBridge in the Queensland and northern New South Wales market and the importance of providing a local and highly capable service to key customers.”

“Our plan is to retain and invest in the SureBridge brand and business and focus on providing reliable and innovative solutions to customers while we continue to grow and move forward in Queensland, Victoria and Tasmania. We see real opportunity to establish the Intuit Technologies group as a major alternative ICT solutions provider across the east coast, while not losing our unique Tasmanian heritage.”

Commenting on his departure, outgoing SureBridge managing director Rick Brown said: “Both Glenda and I are excited about this new phase for the business I founded 28 years ago. It has been an amazing journey and we want to extend our sincerest thanks to the valued customers and staff of SureBridge who have come with us on that journey over the years.”

“As part of the Intuit Technologies group, those customers and staff will be able to access more opportunity and capability and that can only be a good thing for all involved. We have every confidence in the ability of the local team to continue to provide the renowned customer experience and service that has always been at the core of SureBridge and as we have seen in our discussions – at the core of Intuit Technologies as well.”