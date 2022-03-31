Intuit Technologies chief revenue officer, QLD boss Phillip Dickman departs

Australian IT channel veteran Phillip Dickman has revealed he has left Hobart-headquartered managed services provider Intuit Technologies.

Posting on LinkedIn, Dickman said he is also moving on from the Australian IT channel but has not revealed where he will be going.

Dickman, who was chief revenue officer and general manager for Queensland, departs after more than two years at Intuit Technologies.

“Over the last two years and three months I have been privileged to play a small part in the ongoing journey of this business as it strives to deliver customer excellence and sustainable growth!” Dickman’s LinkedIn post read.

“Thanks to [Intuit Technologies founder and managing director] Dane Bignell, [CEO] Pieter Kolkert and the whole team for your enthusiasm and support. I wish you ongoing success and happiness. Make sure you enjoy the ride!

“Today also marks the end of eight amazing years working in the ICT channel here in Australia. I have been very blessed to work in two very different but very successful organisations over this period.

"I look forward to many new connections and re-connections over the next few months as a new chapter begins!"

Dickman joined Intuit Technologies in January 2020, taking the then-newly created chief revenue officer role. He later added the Queensland general manager role after the company acquired SureBridge in July that year.

Prior to that, Dickman was national practice manager for Dell Technologies at Data#3 from 2019 to 2020 and chief executive at Greenbox Systems from 2018 to 2019. He was also at Data#3 from 2014 to 2018 in various sales and management roles.

Other stints include Davidson Recruitment, Onthehouse Group, GBST and Suncorp.

Earlier this year, Intuit Technologies acquired Hobart-based managed services provider and Microsoft partner Day One Digital, a specialist of web app development, Office 365, data integration, data insights and business intelligence, architecture and strategy and agile delivery services.