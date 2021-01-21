Intuit Technologies hires channel veteran Bianca Pickett as CTO

Hobart-based managed services provider Intuit Technologies has appointed channel veteran Bianca Pickett to the newly created role of chief technology officer.

The role was created as part of the company’s next phase of growth, with Pickett responsible for all services and engineering capability within the company.

Pickett joined on 11 January 2021 and is based in Melbourne.

“The creation of this new role is a significant and strategic step in the growth of Intuit Technologies across Australia. Our vision is one of deep specialisation coupled with intense customer focus. It was vital that we found an individual with the ability to operate strategically as well as function in a hands-on capacity to implement and deliver change,” Intuit Technologies managing director Dane Bignell said.

“We are delighted to have Bianca on the team in such a pivotal role and look forward to introducing her to our key customers and partners. In addition to having significant experience throughout our key markets and expertise relating to our service offerings, she also has a strong connection to our Tasmanian heritage as a native Tasmanian.”

Pickett joins from IT professional services firm INDEX Consultants, where she was general manager from 2018 to August 2020. Previous stints include MSP Kiandra IT, Serraview, OBS and Nintex, Microsoft and more.

“I am excited about joining Intuit Technologies at this pivotal time in their journey. The strong emphasis on customer service and the desire to continue to deliver the right solutions, perfectly align with what I was looking for in my next career challenge,” Pickett said.

“Initially, my focus will be on connecting with my team, our fantastic customers and our strategic partners. I am looking forward to helping make Intuit Technologies a continuing and enormous success.”