IoT vendor Milesight names Leader as new local distributor

Adelaide-headquartered distributor Leader has scored a non-exclusive agreement to sell Chinese AIoT surveillance vendor Milesight’s 5G enabled routers and cameras to the Australian channel.

Leader said in a statement that the surveillance tools were well suited to the Australian market, because of their powerful remote management capabilities, rugged industrial design, and high-speed connectivity options.

Leader’s national enterprise and marketing manager Ben Klason said, “Leader has seen a dramatic increase in the demand for high-speed LTE connectivity solutions to serve enterprise, commercial & IoT markets.” 

“Our partnership with Milesight will allow us to provide industry-leading hardware to meet these requirements and will introduce smarter surveillance to the Australian market through Milesight’s CCTV Security solutions.”

Milesight inside sales manager Saya Wu said she was very excited about the partnership.

“This will enable us to leverage Leader’s strong network of resellers, their broad technical support expertise, and the ability to stock Milesight nationally from their 5 warehouses, delivering fast to customers in all regions of Australia.”

“We believe Leader adds tremendous value to not only our relationship, but to their customers as well.” 

Leader is not the only Australian distributor to sign an agreement with Milesight. In February this year, inTechnology Distribution added the vendor and launched a partnership program.

Queensland-based air quality technology specialist EduMon was recently appointed a partner, using the vendor’s indoor ambience monitoring sensor to create an indoor air quality monitoring solution for the education sector.

