IoTDC partners with Melbourne data centre provider

Australian colocation provider IoT data centres (IoTDC) has entered into a joint venture with an operator of a concurrently maintainable data centre facility in Port Melbourne.

The 2 megawatt (MW) facility is set to officially open in August, but has already started taking in customers as early as last week.

IoTDC general manager Jon Lim told CRN that the previous owner can not be disclosed due to commercial reasons, but said the facility was an old Pipe Networks Data Centre.

"This facility is "a black sheep" in our portfolio as we generally do greenfield projects targeting the edge however its addition to the IOTDC mesh will be an important connectivity link to integrate our other projects to rest of the non-IOTDC world," Lim added.

IoTDC said the new Melbourne facility will cater for customers looking for cost effective data centre services or robust disaster recovery/business continuity capability. The facility is set to undergo an independent audit as concurrently maintainable.

In the company’s announcement, Ken Leung of IoTDC customer and managed security service provider TotalSecure commented, "Audits and certifications are a critical component of making sure that the service a customer has acquired is in fact what they have paid for and is in fact as secure and robust as claimed.”

“It’s easy to claim concurrently maintainable or Tier 3, but without an independent review, how do you really know how safe your critical data is? This is one of the areas we regularly flag when reviewing client vulnerabilities.”

Looking ahead, IoTDC plans to build more facilities in Northern Territory and Victoria, and has also set its sights on Queensland, WA and the ACT.