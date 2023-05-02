Ip.Glass deploys Fortinet secure network access for Pacific National

Network security services provider IP.Glass has deployed a large Fortinet secure network access solution for the largest private rail operator in Australia, Pacific National.

The solution which spans 86 sites with over 5000 endpoints is based on Fortinet's Secure SD-Branch, which aims to extend the features of the security vendors software defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) technology.

In all, Fortinet said the solution included a Fortigate next-generation firewall, a FortiSwitch, and a FortiAP wireless at all 86 sites.

This in addition to FortiExtender cellular gateways at sites that have 4G and 5G access, with existing firewalls, proxies and routers in Pacific National's data centre being replaced with Fortinet products.

Pacific National said the Fortinet Secure SD-Branch solution has brought a halving of annual networking costs, improved security posture with granular controls, and better visibility of data traffic.

The solution also enabled Pacific National to deploy redundant connections, and serve WiFi with higher bandwidth and faster Internet speeds.

The private rail operator added that by deploying a highly redundant solution that includes multiple active-active Internet links to each site, it has seen a major reduction in network outages.

Pacific National's IT infrastructure manager Steve Carroll described the SD-WAN project as an absolute joy, working with Ip.Glass and Fortinet to give the rail operator's engineers new technology to play with, and being able to modernise the technology across our whole network landscape from a data centre and site perspective.

“At Ip.Glass, we’re thrilled to have worked closely with Fortinet and Pacific National to provide a comprehensive networking solution that facilitated the modernisation of its network infrastructure." the network security provider's managing director Semyon Taskin said.

"Our engineers meticulously assessed Pacific National’s unique business needs and, together with Fortinet’s Secure SD-Branch and Secure SD-WAN solution, designed and implemented a tailored solution that met the company’s requirements," Taskin added.

Ip.Glass is a Fortinet top tier expert partner, and headquartered in Sydney's Macquarie Park.