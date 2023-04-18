IPH reveals data breach originated from subsidiary's systems

By on
IPH reveals data breach originated from subsidiary's systems

IPH said a forensic probe into the data breach last month revealed that a limited set of data, which originated from subsidiary Spruson & Ferguson (Australia), was downloaded by an unauthorised third-party.

The intellectual property services provider detected unauthorised access to its document management system, which included administrative and some client documents as well as correspondence at its head office and two member firms.

The investigation further suggested there was no evidence that data stored in any other component of its IT network was accessed by any unauthorised third-party during the course of the incident, the company said.

"Based on this analysis, IPH has determined to notify a small number of individuals whose personal information was in the dataset."

The Sydney-based firm estimated A$2 million ($1.34 million) to A$2.5 million (pre-tax) to be incurred as non-underlying costs in its full-year 2023 accounts related to the incident.

IPH joins a long list of Australian firms reporting cybersecurity breaches over the past few months, which experts have attributed to an understaffed cybersecurity industry in the country.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
ferguson iph security spruson

Partner Content

AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Microsoft to enforce Teams Rooms device licenses

Microsoft to enforce Teams Rooms device licenses
Defence to refresh ICT services panel

Defence to refresh ICT services panel
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion

MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
Australian AWS partners take awards spotlight

Australian AWS partners take awards spotlight

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?