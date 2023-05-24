ipSCAPE uses Azure to power web chat platform

Australian cloud contact centre as a service (CCaaS) technology provider ipSCAPE has announced it will use Microsoft Azure Communications Services to power its new web chat platform.

According to ipSCAPE, Azure Communication Services forms the foundation of its new digital capabilities, with the first launch being ipSCAPE’s new web chat functionality.

Azure Communication Services is a fully managed communications platform that taps into other Azure services for AI capabilities including sentiment analysis and translation.

“By leveraging the capabilities of Microsoft Azure Communication Services, we are now able to provide our clients with an enhanced digital engagement experience that meets the highest standards of security, scalability, and reliability,” ipSCAPE chief executive Fiona Boyd said.

“We are excited to be the first company in Australia to offer this innovation to clients and are looking forward to announcing further developments to our digital capabilities,” she added.

Using the web chat platform, ipSCAPE customers can create responsive desktop and mobile web chat experiences, using real-time chat, audio, and file transfer.

ipSCAPE said the platform will make it easier for businesses to connect with their customers, and create engaging and interactive customer experiences.

“We are helping businesses connect with their customers more efficiently and effectively and are pleased to see ipSCAPE using Microsoft Azure Communication Services to strengthen the connection between brands and their customers,” Microsoft VP of Azure Communication Services Bob Serr said.

ipSCAPE customers including Laithwaite’s Wine have already adopted the new Azure Communication Services powered Web Chat.

Earlier this month, ipSCAPE partnered with Comms Group’s small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) telco division, Next Telecom, to enhance its capabilities in cloud communications.