iseek wins five-year Queensland Government data centre-as-a-service contract

iseek has won a data centre as-a-service (DCaaS) contract to support the Queensland government and its agencies migrate out of its own data centre in Edward Street, Brisbane.

The Brisbane-based colocation provider said in its announcement that the contract was won through a competitive tender and extends its existing contract with Queensland Government ICT services provider CITEC by five years.

iseek has been eligible for DCaaS tenders since 2019 when it scored a place on the Queensland government’s ICT panel for the provision of DCaaS alongside NextDC and Pulse Data Centre.

The company cites its “excellent track record” for securing the contract, including the likes of meeting the federal Digital Transformation Agency’s hosting certification 'Service Provider and Certified Strategic Facility', alongside other data centre firms Canberra Data Centres, Equinix Australia, Macquarie Telecom, Australian Data Centres and AirTrunk Australia.

Commenting on the win, iSeek founder and chief executive Jason Gomersall said, “Our appointment as CITEC’s digital infrastructure platform of choice is testament to iSeek’s expertise in providing secure, reliable, and high-quality data centre, cloud and connectivity services.”

“The Queensland Government’s shift to outsourcing its digital infrastructure requirements reflects broader industry trends, driven by increased demand for data storage, greater oversight of data sovereignty, and the need for data protection in regions prone to natural disasters.”

“As two of our data centres have been built in the past three years, our facilities are designed to withstand cyclones, severe storms, and flooding.”

The company operates five data centres across Brisbane, Northern Queensland, and Sydney.

Last year iSeek partnered with Canberra-based security cloud specialist Vault Cloud to launch a Queensland-based PROTECTED Cloud service, saying it was seeking to expand its critical digital infrastructure amid increased demand driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.