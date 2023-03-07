ISG names ANZ winners in its 2023 Paragon Awards

Versent, Fujitsu ANZ and IBM Australia have all won awards at the 2023 ISG Paragon Awards for Australia and New Zealand.

ISG recognises organisations that use innovative approaches and leverage technology to help enterprises and government agencies, and creating significant impacts.

“Congratulations to the winners of the ISG Paragon Awards ANZ for their noteworthy achievements in the technology services and sourcing industry,” the company's partner and regional leader APAC Scott Bertsch said.

“Providers and enterprises are reaching unprecedented levels of innovation and agility in the solutions they build together, and we are honored to celebrate their many successes.”

Winners for each category were selected by a panel of independent industry experts from 57 nominations.

Melbourne-based managed services provider and cloud specialist Versent scored ISG’s Excellence award for outstanding delivery by a service provider award in its partnership with Australian wealth management group Colonial First State.

IBM Australia won the Environmental Sustainability award, in partnership with integrated services company Downer Group, for its outstanding positive impacts in one or more environmental sustainability fields for clients, consumers, communities and/or employees.

Fujitsu Australia and New Zealand, in partnership with Australian cancer support non-profit Camp Quality, won ISG’s Diversity award for diversity of thought and lived experience enabling changes to the status quo to deliver better client outcomes.

This partnership involved Fujitsu updating Camp Quality’s Kid’s Guide to Cancer app to be more interactive, using the Fujitsu Digital Transformation Centre for ideation and Fujitsu Global Delivery Centre for implementation.