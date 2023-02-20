ISP GigaComm raises a further $20 million

By on
ISP GigaComm raises a further $20 million

Internet provider GigaComm which delivers network connection outside of NBN Co, has completed a further funding round that raised $20 million.

Melbourne based Gigacom intends to use the money to "address the scale of opportunity in NSW and Victoria, with launches also imminent in Brisbane and Canberra," the company said.

Existing investor Palisade Impact fully underwrote the latest fund raiser.

The company offers wired and fixed-wireless connections with download speeds of 200 megabit per second to 1 gigabit per second, and business plans with symmetric 1 Gbps bandwidth.

Currently, GigaComm claims to have network coverage via fibre and wireless to over 300,000 premises in over 100 suburbs in Melbourne and Sydney.

The company said it expects to have nearly 100 employees by the end of the calendar year and is planning to split its operations into wholesale and retail units.

GigaComm raised $20.5 million in a series B funding drive concluded in June last year.

The internet provider was founded in 2018 by Sophearom En, a former investment banker, aiming to provide fast internet service over a network independent of the NBN.

 

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
gigacomm internet internet service provider isp telco

Partner Content

CRN: State of the MSP survey now open!
CRN: State of the MSP survey now open!
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference

Sponsored Whitepapers

Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive

Most Read Articles

Citrix launches simplified partner program

Citrix launches simplified partner program
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference

In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
Avaya files for bankruptcy again

Avaya files for bankruptcy again
Proofpoint launches Element Partner Program

Proofpoint launches Element Partner Program

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?