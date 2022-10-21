Israeli security company Pentera expands to APAC

Israeli cybersecurity company Pentera has expanded into the APAC market, announcing local offices in Australia, Singapore and Japan.

The new offices will enable Pentera to support customer of its Automated Security Validation platform, which “safely emulates the real-world techniques of hackers” and “enables CISOs to close gaps in their security by challenging existing security controls across the entire cybersecurity kill-chain”.

In early 2022, the company announce it had raised US$150 million in Series C funding. The company has dozens of existing customers across the APAC region and works with partners.

Pentera’s new APAC VP of Sales is Michael Tan, who has more than 25 years of experience in sales, channel and leadership in growing businesses at scale.

Based in Singapore, Tan has previously held leadership positions at cybersecurity companies, including the role of APJ regional VP of sales at CyCognito from 2021 to 2022, and APJ regional director at IntSights, a Rapid7 company from 2018 to 2021. His other roles include APJ channel director positions at Malwarebytes, Dell and Hewlett Packard Networking.

"Recent research has revealed that today one out of every seventeen organisations in APAC experiences a ransomware attack on a weekly basis,” Tan said. “Our platform will enable users to understand their true risk, provide them with a clear roadmap for exposure remediation and ensure that they are prepared to defend against ransomware attacks."

Pentera SVP Sales EMEA & APAC Morgan Jay said, "Expanding our local operations in Singapore, Japan and Australia enable us to provide improved security validation services for our customers and MSSPs across the region.

“Our platform will enable companies to mature their security validation programs in a cost-effective way and improve return on investment from their existing security controls".