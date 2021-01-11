ISV Switch Connect lands Ribbon reseller deal

Australian unified communication and collaboration vendor Switch Connect has signed a deal with communications software and network solutions Ribbon Communications to become the US-based company’s first reseller in Australia and New Zealand.

With offices in Brisbane and Sydney, Switch Connect sells its unified communications and collaboration exclusively through channel partners and under the terms of the deal will have access to Ribbon’s entire channel-ready portfolio, including its session border controllers (SBCs), analytics and security solutions

Switch Connect said it also has Ribbon-certified engineers on staff and hosts a Edgeview Service Control Center to manage and monitor customer site EdgeMarc SBCs the company said in a statement.

Ribbon’s solutions are targeted to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors. The decision to use a fellow vendor as its local route to market is a departure from the traditional distribution model.

“Ribbon is widely acknowledged as a market leader in carrier-class Unified Communications and voice routing solutions, and we see a lot of potential in working together for future projects,” Switch Connect CEO Rohan Milne said.

“We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship delivering best in class solutions together.”

Ribbon’s regional boss Robert Inshaw said the channel was “key to our go to market strategy, and we’re delighted to welcome Switch Connect as our first universal partner in ANZ”.

“With its established reputation in the industry and experience delivering key projects for some of Australia’s leading carriers and managed service providers, we’re confident in their ability to help us further penetrate this important market with our state of the art capabilities."