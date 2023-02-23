IT and digital channel to lay out business opportunities at CRN Kickstarter report launch in Sydney on February 28

IT and digital service providers will hear about key opportunities for their businesses in the year ahead at the breakfast launch of CRN’s 2023 Kickstarter report in Sydney on February 28.

Ahead of the 2023 financial year, the CRN Kickstarter report aims to inform IT and digital channel leaders’ decisions about what they sell and to who in the year ahead.

The report will also highlight channel growth stories from the CRN Fast50, which are among the fastest growing IT and digital businesses in Australia.

IT and digital partners attending the breakfast at Sydney’s Four Seasons Hotel will receive an exclusive preview of the report before its release.

On stage on Tuesday to help unpack channel opportunities will be the CEO of a major IT solution provider, the leader of a professional services consultancy, cyber risk services providers, a digital consultant, an MSP marketer, MSP analyst, and security and MSP solution vendors.

Over a hot breakfast, guests will hear these people briefly touch on spending drivers and how technology partners are positioning to benefit in five key areas:

The outlook for MSPs

Cyber and risk

Selling to government

The rise of digital

Edge IT prospects

Register your interest here to attend the CRN Kickstarter breakfast from 8am – 10.30am on Tuesday 28th February at the Four Seasons Hotel, Sydney (Studio 1), 199 George St, The Rocks, Sydney, NSW. This event is open to business leaders from channel partner organisations, including resellers, managed service providers, cloud and system integrators (senior executives only), and digital services providers and consultants. Vendors and distributors are unfortunately not eligible to attend.