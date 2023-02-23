IT and digital channel to lay out opportunities at CRN Kickstarter report launch in Sydney on February 28

By on
IT and digital channel to lay out opportunities at CRN Kickstarter report launch in Sydney on February 28

IT and digital service providers will hear about key opportunities for their businesses in the year ahead at the breakfast launch of CRN’s 2023 Kickstarter report in Sydney on February 28.

Ahead of the 2023 financial year, the CRN Kickstarter report aims to inform IT and digital channel leaders’ decisions about what they sell and to who in the year ahead.

The report will also highlight channel growth stories from the CRN Fast50, which are among the fastest growing IT and digital businesses in Australia.

IT and digital partners attending the breakfast at Sydney’s Four Seasons Hotel will receive an exclusive preview of the report before its release.

On stage on Tuesday to help unpack channel opportunities will be the CEO of a major IT solution provider, the leader of a professional services consultancy, cyber risk services providers, a digital consultant, an MSP marketer, MSP analyst, and security and MSP solution vendors.

Over breakfast, guests will hear these people briefly touch on spending drivers and how technology partners are positioning to benefit in five key areas:

  • The outlook for MSPs
  • Cyber and risk
  • Selling to government
  • The rise of digital
  • Edge IT prospects

Register your interest here to attend the CRN Kickstarter breakfast from 8am – 10.30am on Tuesday 28th February at the Four Seasons Hotel, Sydney (Studio 1), 199 George St, The Rocks, Sydney, NSW. This event is open to business leaders from channel partner organisations, including resellers, managed service providers, cloud and system integrators (senior executives only), and digital services providers and consultants. Vendors and distributors are unfortunately not eligible to attend.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
crn kickstarter report digital kickstarter services software

Partner Content

In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
Proactive defence in the cloud security challenge
Proactive defence in the cloud security challenge
CRN: State of the MSP survey now open!
CRN: State of the MSP survey now open!
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive

Most Read Articles

Proofpoint launches Element Partner Program

Proofpoint launches Element Partner Program
ACCC alleges price fixing by DXC and Swift Networks

ACCC alleges price fixing by DXC and Swift Networks
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference

In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
Australia gets Nutanix Cloud Clusters on Azure

Australia gets Nutanix Cloud Clusters on Azure

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?