IT consultancy Murdoch Webster hires Telstra exec as director
Michael Burt (Murdoch Webster)

Melbourne-based IT consulting services provider Murdoch Webster Technology Group has appointed former Telstra Purple exec Michael Burt as director.

Burt will focus on the company’s growth with a focus on growing its sales team, rounding out go to market strategy and deepening vendor relationships, specifically targeting the automation practice.

The appointment is in line with Murdoch Webster’s plan to expand all departments to drive innovation aligned with customer goals.

Speaking on the appointment, Murdoch Webster founder and CTO Chris Mearns said, “The leadership team are thrilled to have Michael join us at Murdoch Webster. Michael’s experience and knowledge of the Australian IT industry is extraordinary.”

“With Michael on board, we are ready to continue that growth and expand our services to provide our clients with Human-centric solutions.”

Prior to Murdoch Webster, Burt was head of sales at Telstra Purple, the telco’s consulting and professional services arm, a role he held since 2015. His other stints include sales roles at O2 Networks, IBM Australia and NetStar Networks.

Speaking on his new role, Burt said, "I am delighted to join what is already a very successful and well-respected company, Murdoch Webster is unique in its ability to align IT to human outcomes.”

“The way clients consume IT and the reliance on digital transformation and automation will be paramount and vastly different to the past.”

