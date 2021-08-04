IT delivery firm Avec names Adrian Tyler as new executive director

Sydney-headquartered IT project delivery company Avec has hired Adrian Tyler as its new executive director.

Tyler was hired from Adcorp Group, where he was managing director of its management consulting business allaboutXpert and staffing business talentCRU since 2014.

Founded in Perth in 2007, Avec specialises in automation solutions, project facilitation, digitisation services, software requirements analysis, PMO enablement and cybersecurity. It has offices across Australia and New Zealand, as well as a presence in the United Kingdom.

As executive director, Tyler will work alongside Avec managing director Dennis Grant to help increase capability to provide digital solutions across its client base and new markets.

Grant said he was thrilled with the appointment of Tyler, saying, “It’s great to have a person with Adrian’s ability and pedigree join the team. I have had the privilege of working with Adrian on a number of projects and look forward to the thought leadership and innovation he will bring across both our traditional and disruptive delivery offerings.”

Prior to joining Adcorp, Tyler worked in a number of technical and management roles at TechnologyOne, Gold Coast City Council, Nestle, Rio Tinto and PwC.

Speaking on his new role, Tyler said, “Disruption of well-established project delivery services companies relying on traditional approaches is happening right now, particularly with the evolution of Agile and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings. I was hugely impressed with Avec’s unique collection of project delivery enablers, digital enablement and rapid RoI approaches, innovative methods for accelerated project delivery and their edgy persona.”

“These differentiators sent shivers up my spine and warmed my heart up all over again. We have access to potentially the largest pool of project delivery professionals in Australia, through our group company Talent, who support our delivery of high value customer outcomes, fully supported by Avec’s expert consulting leadership team.”