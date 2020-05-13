IT industry group ITPA seeks funding as revenue dries up

Australian IT industry group Information Technology Professionals Association (ITPA) is seeking ways to generate funding as it looks to stay afloat amid COVID-19.

The ITPA is an independent non-profit organisation which works for the advancement of the understanding of ICT matters within communities, corporate and government sectors across Australia.

ITPA president Chris Herrmann told CRN that the organisation’s finances were starting to dry up at the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, with some scheduled events cancelled and sponsors tightening purse strings.

The ITPA would run IT advocacy events across Australia, but due to social distancing restrictions had to be cancelled or converted to virtual meetings instead.

In one of its fundraising efforts, the ITPA turned to crowdfunding, setting up a page on GoFundMe in April to raise $15,000. The fundraising did not meet its goal when donations were closed after one month.

The money was planned to go towards costs for infrastructure, insurance, subscriptions, legal or statutory costs, admin assistance, marketing and advertising and public submissions.

“With the current situation of COVID-19 around the world, the available funds for ITPA has been dwindling,” the GoFundMe’s description read.

“We are looking for assistance to help ITPA keep running through the 2020 year. Our goal is $15,000 to be able to provide the same level of service currently afforded to our members.”

“This is (possibly the final) opportunity for members to ‘put their money where their mouth is’ and contribute to the ongoing viability of ITPA as an organisation,” the description read.

Herrmann told CRN that the ITPA has since received more donations after the crowdfunding was closed, but is yet to reach its target amount.

The group boasts 15,000 members across the country and abroad, including those working in IT channel companies.

The organisation counts a number of Aussie IT companies as its main sponsors, including Edge Cloud computing provider Zettagrid, security consultant CQR, software developer Bing Intelligent Communication and Dell Expert Network.

Those interested in donating to the ITPA can contact the organisation through their website here.