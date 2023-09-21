IT partners to discuss insurance, GRC, resilience and data protection at CRN Channel Meets in Melbourne

By , on
IT partners to discuss insurance, GRC, resilience and data protection at CRN Channel Meets in Melbourne

Cybersecurity partners will converge at CRN’s Channel Meets Security networking opportunity on October 11, at the Pan Pacific Melbourne, South Wharf, from 5.30pm-9.30pm.

The event is sponsored by Cisco, Dicker Data, Microsoft, Leader Cloud, Arctic Wolf, Trustwave and Trellix.

It takes place less than two months before the Australian Government announces its cybersecurity strategy.

Cybersecurity partners will hear from CRN Australia editor in chief William Maher on CRN's view of the cybersecurity landscape and key issues for partners.

They will also hear from their peers and take part in discussion about cyber insurance and partners' exposure to risk, selling data protection, governance, risk and compliance (GRC), and selling resilience versus protection.

CRN Australia recently published its State of Security Report which looks at key product segments.

The Melbourne event will follow a Gartner survey of local CIOs which found that secure access service edge (SASE) is one of the top two technologies they plan on investing in next year.

It will also follow Australian Government Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil’s announcement this week that the Government will seek to create six "cyber shields" to layer Australian protection.

This includes what our sister title iTnews reported “appears to be a minimum cyber security standard for digital products, and/or an enforcement of secure-by-design principles.”

Cyber insurance and partners’ exposure to risk

In late November 2022, it was estimated that 25 percent of businesses were insured against cyber attacks.

At CRN Channel Meets in Melbourne, partners will join their peers in discussion about cyber insurance and how they’re dealing with liability risks.

Governance, risk and compliance (GRC)

CRN recently surveyed end users about whether they thought partner’ were translating and managing security for them though a business lens.

Attend the event in Melbourne to learn about the results and what it means for your business, and to discuss the opportunities with fellow channel partners and vendors.

Selling data protection

Following several recent data breaches in Australia and changes to privacy and data protection laws, security partners now face a greater responsibility for data protection due to increased penalties and risk of reputation damage.

In Melbourne, we’ll facilitate discussion about the evolving regulatory and data privacy story and the implications for your business. 

Selling protection versus cyber resilience

It’s one of the industry’s favourite buzzwords, but does resilience have  meaning for your business, offerings and reputation?

Many businesses have strong cyber security offerings, but lack resilience-focused controls.

How can you fill the gap and what does this mean for the security conversations you have with customers and who you partner with?

Be featured in CRN’s upcoming “voice of the channel” video series

At the event we’ll film brief comments from channel partners who’d like to comment on cybersecurity, such as what they need from security vendors or distributors, their view of the market, biggest challenge, and biggest opportunities.

Exchange ideas, be heard, and discover other points of view at Channel Meets: Security. Seats for Wednesday October 11 are filling quickly, so register to attend now!

Tags:
arctic wolf crn channel meets cyber insurance cyber resilience cybersecurity dicker data grc security trustwave

