IT projects in the 2023-24 federal budget: the full list

With an expected $2 billion ICT and digital spend in the next financial year alone, the stage was set for a large list of government technology projects in Budget 2023-24.
Back-of-envelope calculations show the topline amount spent could come in around $3.7 billion over the next four years.
iTnews has itemised the list of funded projects contained in budget paper number two and listed them below in order of budgeted amount:
- $429.5 million over four years for the National Disability Insurance Agency’s (NDIA’s) “capability and systems, to improve processes and planning decisions”.
- $429 million over two years to modernise My Health Record.
- $325.7 million over four years, and $79.9 million a year ongoing), for the Australian Digital Health Agency (ADHA).
- $254.1 million over four years, and $56.1 million per year ongoing from 2027–28, “to replace, enhance and sustain the Department of Veterans’ Affairs’ new and at-risk legacy ICT systems.”
- $214.5 million for a series of ICT infrastructure investments and changes for aged care, supporting a national worker screening and registration scheme, support at home, and general aged care sector reform.
- $197 million over seven years, and $9.4 million a year from 2030–31, “to continue the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ (ABS) implementation of its 10-year plan to modernise and replace legacy ICT systems.”
- $146.1 million over four years, and $31.2 million per year ongoing, “for the National Library of Australia, including for the continuation of the Trove digital database … and IT infrastructure”, among other things.
- $145.2 million for Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry for “modern digital systems in cargo pathways that are integrated with business systems, cut red tape and streamline regulation and service delivery for importers”.
- $134.5 million for a single year to sustain the myGov platform.
- $134.1 million over four years, and then $33.7 million a year after, for the Office of the eSafety Commissioner.
- $111.8 million over four years, and then $24.2 million thereafter, “to provide electronic-prescription delivery infrastructure and services, including mandating the use of e-prescribing for high risk and high cost medicines subsidised under the pharmaceutical benefits scheme”.
- $101.6 million over five years from 2022–23, and $11.8 million per year ongoing, “to support and uplift cyber security in Australia.”
- $101.2 million over five years “to support businesses to integrate quantum and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into their operations”.
- $91.7 million over four years for the Department of Education “to transform program administration for schools and higher education providers by developing a stable, secure, and streamlined information and communications technology platform”.
- $90.2 million over three years “to assure the reliability of DFAT’s international communications network at overseas posts”.
- $88.8 million over two years for Treasury for “the continued operation of the Consumer Data Right in the banking, energy and non-bank lending sectors, progress the design of action initiation and [to] uplift cyber security.”
- $87.8 million over five years, plus $2 million a year after, “to improve the administration of student loans and enhance the security and privacy of data holdings.” This includes $42.2 million for the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations “to implement a new digital solution to support the efficient and effective administration of the VET student loans program”.
- $86.5 million over four years “to combat scams and online fraud”.
- $59.7 million over four years, and $15.2 million per year after, “for infrastructure and ICT upgrades at Questacon, and to continue its STEM education and engagement programs”.
- $51.2 million over two years “for critical ICT and equipment upgrades at the National Measurement Institute”.
- $48.3 million over two years “to invest in the NDIA’s ability to detect, respond to, and reduce fraud and non-compliant payments, and to develop a business case for new IT platforms and systems to detect and prevent fraud and non-compliant payments.”
- $44.3 million over four years, and $8.4 million a year after, for the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner “to have a standalone privacy commissioner, progress investigations and enforcement action in response to privacy and data breaches, and enhance its data and analytics capability”.
- $43 million over two years “to invest in ICT infrastructure to prepare for future pandemic events and extend existing Covid-19 programs”.
- $40.4 million over four years, and $11.2 million a year after, for the Australian Institute of Marine Science to “improve the scale, scope and speed of marine monitoring and data analysis”.
- $38.3 million over four years - $7.6 million a year after “to support agricultural statistics, climate analysis and upgrades to data and information systems for the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences.
- $35.6 million to the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts for “IT systems to support infrastructure investment and road vehicle safety regulation”.
- $32.7 million over four years, and $3.4 million a year after, for the Bureau of Meteorology to set up a single digital platform for national water data management, a new website, and create water market data standards. “ICT investment approval” for the project is still pending.
- $32.7 million over four years for Treasury “to support the continued delivery of key programs and statutory reviews and to upgrade ICT systems”.
- $24.7 million for the Department of Finance and the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) “to maintain the current Digital ID system and design the policy and legislative foundations to transition to an economy-wide Digital ID ecosystem with an independent regulator”.
- $23.8 million for Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) to continue modernising the simplified trade system and operating the trade information service.
- $16.4 million over four years to the Australian Bureau of Statistics “to capture data insights to inform long term policy responses aimed at interrupting cycles of intergenerational disadvantage”.
- $14.4 million over four years, and $3.9 million per year ongoing, for the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) to deliver its audit program “and upgrade systems to ensure it can safeguard data”, a likely reference to a B2B portal it wants.
- $14.2 million “for general practitioners (GPs) to undertake telehealth consultations to evaluate eligible Covid-positive patients’ suitability for oral antivirals.”
- $10.6 million over four years, and $1.5 million a year after, for “essential technology and communication upgrades” at the Director of National Parks.
- $10 million over three years for broadband and mobile services upgrades for First Nations people in Central Australia through the regional connectivity program.
- $7.9 million over four years for the Australian Communications and Media Authority to combat online misinformation and disinformation on global digital platforms.
- $3.8 million to the Australian Sports Foundation to enhance its IT network “to address emerging cyber security risks”.
- $3.8 million over two years for the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies “to digitise and store at-risk audio-visual material”.
- $1.6 million for the Department of Parliamentary Services “to support the delivery of ICT services to other parliamentary departments”.
- $1.1 million for the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner “to provide ongoing privacy assurance for the Digital ID program”.
- $1.1 million for the Australian Taxation Office “for communications research associated with the myGovID brand.”
- $900,000 over two years for the Attorney-General’s Department to progress the government’s response to the recent review of the Privacy Act.
- $300,000 for mobile and internet for wi-fi connectivity inAlice Springs Town Camps through the digital connectivity project.
- Unknown amount “to build and sustain the second tranche of the Australian Electoral Commission’s (AEC) ICT modernisation project.” The amount was withheld due to “ongoing commercial negotiations”.