Itoc, base2services score AWS SaaS competency status

Amazon Web Services has handed two of its Australian partners AWS SaaS competency status for their expertise in software-as-a-service applications.

Melbourne-based base2services and Brisbane’s Itoc were two out of a handful of managed services providers globally to land the competency.

The competency recognises partners as expert SaaS consultants with deep experience in helping businesses design and build SaaS solutions successfully and seamlessly on AWS.

In the company’s announcement of the recognition, base2Services managing director Arthur Marinis said the validation gives base2Services customers complete confidence that they are working with a qualified APN Partner with proven expertise.

“Attaining AWS SaaS Competency status assures our customers and our market that SaaS is our focus. For companies that build SaaS products, this shows them that not only do we know AWS technology, but that we understand how to comprehensively build SaaS solutions, and how to model those solutions,” Marinis said in a statement.

“Our customers are looking for scalability and security. Whether that is security in compliance or in system operations, we’re uniquely positioned to help them because we’ve been doing just that for 14 years. We make sure that their build pipelines are working, secure and that their systems are completely scalable.”

Marinis cited its work with payroll software vendor Attache Software, where base2services helped move it to AWS and automate their deployments.

Itoc chief executive Richard Steven said, “We are very excited and honoured to be selected as a launch partner for the AWS SaaS Competency."

"Itoc helps customers navigate the key challenges and risks in successfully delivering and scaling SaaS business on AWS. The local ISV/SaaS industry is really firing here and to be a part of shaping and delivering what’s next is what gets us up in the morning.”