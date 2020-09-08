ITSM reseller and training provider ITSM Hub launches NIST security cert program

Sydney IT Service Management (ITSM) specialist and training provider ITSM Hub has launched a NIST Cyber Security Professional (NCSP) training program.

The company partnered with UK-based NIST regional partner CySec Professionals to deliver the training services across Australia and New Zealand.

The program is part of the accredited NIST Cyber Security Framework (NIST-CSF) and also comes off the heels of the Australian government’s $1.67 billion Cyber Security Strategy 2020.

ITSM Hub managing director Rachel Pennings said the rollout of the NIST certification program is well-timed given the growing incidence of cyber security breaches across all facets of industry, government and academia.

“We’re delighted to announce our partnership with CySec Professionals Ltd to enhance and complement our existing service portfolio,” she said.

“With the unexpected increased use of remote working and virtual presence, we see the NCSP training as a timely and relevant service offering to help our customers navigate the increased complexity of the cyber security landscape.”

Apart from its ITSM consulting business, ITSM Hub offers courses like ITIL 4, SIAM, PRINCE2 Business Relationship Management; and DevOps certification.

The new instructor-led courses include the following:

NCSP Foundation Certificate: 1-day course outlining current cyber security challenges and explaining how individuals and organisations can implement an NIST-CSF to assist in managing these risks. – Next Virtual Course 28th September.

NCSP Practitioner Certificate: 4-day course detailing the current cyber security challenges and informing individuals and organisations how to design, implement, manage and continually improve a NIST-CSF program.

NCSP Boot Camp Certificate: combining the Foundation and Practitioner training into one continual 5-day course and a single exam.

The NCSP cyber security certification program is available from 28 September and pricing includes the certification exam from APMG International.