Ivanti names new ANZ channel chief

By on
Ivanti names new ANZ channel chief
Karen Nicholson (Ivanti)

US-based asset management vendor Ivanti has appointed Karen Nicholson as its new Australia and New Zealand channel manager, taking over from Rose Old who has been promoted to telco and carrier business director for the region.  

Nicholson is tasked with ‘maturing’ the company’s partner ecosystem through recruiting partners, as well as guiding partner growth by overseeing co-branded marketing campaigns, account targeting, sales and technology enablement, and co-selling.

She will be responsible for disseminating information about Ivanti’s new partner program. 

“There's a lot of enthusiasm amongst our partners to build pipeline and generate revenue together,” said Nicholson. “It’s such an exciting time to be joining Ivanti, and I look forward to connecting with our partners and collaborating closely on our plans for growth, profitability, and self-sufficiency.” 

Nicholson was most recently a partner sales manager at Vault Cloud. Prior, she was a partner account manager for DNA Connect’s Splunk business unit. She has also spent time in roles at various other IT companies, including BulletProof Group, CloudRecover and Iron Mountain.

Speaking on her promotion, Old said, “The work we’ve done at Ivanti over the past several years has enabled us to take our strategy further and maximise growth opportunities in the telco and carrier space where we are powering the everywhere workplace with secure mobility solutions. 

“As we continue to innovate and launch new solutions like Ivanti Neurons, we can ensure our carrier partners are set up to adapt to market opportunities creating mutual success. I’m excited by the opportunity to place 100 percent of my focus in this key growth area for Ivanti.”

ANZ area vice president Matthew Lowe said, “Having successfully completed the consolidation of Ivanti’s channel programs, we’re now entering a new phase of growth. Karen’s proven expertise in maturing channel programs made her the perfect fit for our ANZ Channels Director role as our priorities shift. I’m thrilled to welcome her to the team.” 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
ivanti job appointment karen nicholson rose old software

Partner Content

Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Embedded BI sales opportunities look set to heat up
Embedded BI sales opportunities look set to heat up
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs

Most Read Articles

Telstra Purple unveils 5G-enabled edge compute offering

Telstra Purple unveils 5G-enabled edge compute offering
Deloitte snaps up Canberra's Sliced Tech

Deloitte snaps up Canberra's Sliced Tech
NEXTGEN scores exclusive CrowdStrike distie deal

NEXTGEN scores exclusive CrowdStrike distie deal
VMware pushes partner collaboration, as a service

VMware pushes partner collaboration, as a service

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?