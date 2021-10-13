Ivanti names new ANZ channel chief

US-based asset management vendor Ivanti has appointed Karen Nicholson as its new Australia and New Zealand channel manager, taking over from Rose Old who has been promoted to telco and carrier business director for the region.

Nicholson is tasked with ‘maturing’ the company’s partner ecosystem through recruiting partners, as well as guiding partner growth by overseeing co-branded marketing campaigns, account targeting, sales and technology enablement, and co-selling.

She will be responsible for disseminating information about Ivanti’s new partner program.

“There's a lot of enthusiasm amongst our partners to build pipeline and generate revenue together,” said Nicholson. “It’s such an exciting time to be joining Ivanti, and I look forward to connecting with our partners and collaborating closely on our plans for growth, profitability, and self-sufficiency.”

Nicholson was most recently a partner sales manager at Vault Cloud. Prior, she was a partner account manager for DNA Connect’s Splunk business unit. She has also spent time in roles at various other IT companies, including BulletProof Group, CloudRecover and Iron Mountain.

Speaking on her promotion, Old said, “The work we’ve done at Ivanti over the past several years has enabled us to take our strategy further and maximise growth opportunities in the telco and carrier space where we are powering the everywhere workplace with secure mobility solutions.

“As we continue to innovate and launch new solutions like Ivanti Neurons, we can ensure our carrier partners are set up to adapt to market opportunities creating mutual success. I’m excited by the opportunity to place 100 percent of my focus in this key growth area for Ivanti.”

ANZ area vice president Matthew Lowe said, “Having successfully completed the consolidation of Ivanti’s channel programs, we’re now entering a new phase of growth. Karen’s proven expertise in maturing channel programs made her the perfect fit for our ANZ Channels Director role as our priorities shift. I’m thrilled to welcome her to the team.”