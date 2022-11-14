Java platform Azul names NEXTGEN as ANZ distie

NEXTGEN has been appointed as Java runtime vendor Azul Systems' first distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

The deal follows the global expansion of Azul’s partner program, “Partner with Purpose”, in May this year. The agreement also covers Southeast Asia.

The program trains partners to resell and deploys its java-based applications, such as Azul vulnerability detection, java licensing alternatives, and its flagship product Azul Platform Prime.

In a statement announcing the deal, NEXTGEN’s head of digital enterprise John Pritchard said “we’re focused on working with the world's leading enterprise software providers, and as such, we are highly selective about the technology partners we choose to work with."

“We search for new vendor technologies that complement our existing vendor ecosystems, so we can help our partners in solution selling and differentiating themselves.

“Azul, the world’s largest 100 percent java vendor, is a high growth company with a massive opportunity in the DevSecOps market, and therefore an important vendor partner for NEXTGEN, expanding our DevSecOps offering for our partners and their customers,” Pritchard added.

Pritchard said “with java, the number one language in DevSecOps for almost 30 years, the number one language for cloud-native development, the number one language for security, and with 60 billion active JVMs globally, Azul is a strategic fit for NEXTGEN, with the most performant, secure, and best -value java available. That in turn makes NEXTGEN the number one DevSecOps distributor in A/NZ.”

Azul’s APAC vice president Dean Vaughan said in the statement that appointing NEXTGEN was necessary to keep up with “rapid growth in demand for the Azul Platform in ANZ and parts of the Asia-Pacific region.”

Vaughan attributed the growth to increased cloud migrations incentivising the deployment of products that could support cost-optimisation in the transition to the cloud.

“Organisations across the region are struggling with out-of-control java support and cloud costs that eat into their margins and restrict their ability to modernise and secure applications and infrastructure in a dynamic and competitive world.”

The statement cited a Gartner report, Realize Cost Savings After Migrating to the Cloud, which found “organisations with little or no cloud cost optimisation plans rush into cloud technology investments. They end up overspending on cloud services by up to 70 percent without deriving the expected value from it.”

Vaughan said, “rightsizing compute resources is a key component of a cost-efficient cloud strategy. It’s a simple formula – faster apps equals less compute equals a lower cloud bill.

“Our flagship product, Azul Platform Prime, is ideal for cloud workloads and proven to reduce customers’ cloud costs by up to 50 per cent,” Vaughan added.