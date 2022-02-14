JB Hi-Fi commercial unit posts 'solid' growth as parent sees declines

By on
JB Hi-Fi commercial unit posts 'solid' growth as parent sees declines

JB Hi-Fi has revealed its commercial business and IT services arm JB Hi-Fi Solutions has posted ‘solid’ sales growth in the first half of FY2022, despite previous concerns.

In the ASX-listed company’s half-year results presentation, JB Hi-Fi did not provide specifics, but said its commercial business “recorded solid sales growth” as it continued to expand on its product and service offering.

This comes despite the company last year expressing concern for the unit, saying it and another business-to-business division The Good Guys Commercial have not delivered their expected growth outcomes during FY 2021. JB Hi-Fi also said it was one of the company’s material business risks at the time.

Overall, JB Hi-Fi reported declines in revenue, net profit and earnings per share year over year due to slowdowns in its hardware and services sales and software sales for the period.

Revenue for the period was down 1.6 percent from $4.94 billion to $4.86 billion, while net profit after tax declined 9.4 percent from $318 million to $288 million. Earnings per share is also down 9.4 percent to $2.50, compared to $2.76 in 2021.

The company however said the result is strong despite the declines when compared to the first half of 2020. Revenue was up 21.7 percent over a two-year period, while net profit was up 68.8 percent over the same period.

“We are pleased to report strong sales and earnings for HY22. We continued to see elevated demand across all of our sales channels, particularly online which our customers seamlessly transitioned to during the various lockdowns demonstrating the strength and trust in our brands,” JB Hi-Fi group chief executive Terry Smart said.

JB Hi-Fi said the increase in demand from customers came despite disruptions in its supply chain and operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but also remained cautious and declined to provide FY22 sales and earnings guidance.

“While it remains an uncertain retail environment, we will continue to stay focused on what we can control,” Smart added.

“Our highly engaging in-store and online shopping experiences delivered by our passionate and knowledgeable team members, and our continued focus on leveraging our scale to deliver great value will ensure we meet our customers’ needs during these challenging times.

“I would again like to thank our over 13,000 team members whose unwavering focus on the customer has delivered another strong result.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
hardware jb hifi services software terry smart

Partner Content

Your client needs 800 monitors for two days
Your client needs 800 monitors for two days
How BeyondTrust partners are turning zero trust into customer wins
How BeyondTrust partners are turning zero trust into customer wins
How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing
How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing
Embedded BI sales opportunities look set to heat up
Embedded BI sales opportunities look set to heat up
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services

Most Read Articles

Gladys Berejiklian joins Optus exec team

Gladys Berejiklian joins Optus exec team
Crayon shakes up rhipe leadership team

Crayon shakes up rhipe leadership team
Macquarie Government hires former Fujitsu CEO

Macquarie Government hires former Fujitsu CEO
Lisa Stockwell to lead Exclusive Networks in ANZ

Lisa Stockwell to lead Exclusive Networks in ANZ

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?