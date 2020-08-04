JB Hi-Fi to temporarily shutter Victorian stores tomorrow

JB Hi-Fi is set to temporarily close all 46 of its stores in Victoria and 21 The Good Guys stores within metropolitan Melbourne tomorrow.

The measures come following the Victorian Government’s announcement of stage four COVID-19 restrictions. The retailer said the closure would last for at least six weeks.

The company will continue trading within the state via its online and commercial operations to meet customer demand, either through home delivery or contactless click and collect.

The warehouses and the metropolitan Melbourne store network will also remain operational to support the online operations, but with strict safety measures in place.

“[JB Hi-Fi] Group is working to support Victorian team members and customers through this difficult time. The health and wellbeing of our team members, customers, business partners and the wider community remains the Group’s highest priority.”