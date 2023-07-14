Jcurve appoints Chris King as new chief executive

Sydney-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) specialist Jcurve Solutions has appointed its next chief executive officer, Chris King, who returns to the position after over a decade.

This comes one month after Jcurve announced that its former chief executive officer, Stephen Canning, has resigned after over 8 years with the company.

King joins Jcurve from Salesforce where he was a key account director for 2019 to 2022, responsible for strategic outcomes and delivering growth in recurring revenue from large teams.

Announced on the ASX, the Jcurve board said that King will commence the role on August 14, where he will be based in the Sydney office.

Jcurve said King has almost 20 years of experience in leadership, strategy, sales, consulting, technology, and operational positions.

King held the position of chief executive at Jcurve from 2010 to 2012, where he led the early growth of the company prior to its acquisition by Stratatel.

He then moved to Adobe where he was the senior account executive from 2013 to 2017.

King also worked for SAP as its director for strategic new markets from 2017 to 2019.

He was involved in the delivery of NetSuite’s entry into the Australian market.

“I will be fully focused on delivering exceptional outcomes for our customers that will in turn deliver real benefits to our shareholders in the form of greater recognition and focus from the capital markets,” King said.