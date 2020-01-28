JCurve rides NetSuite rocket, signals partner push

By on
JCurve rides NetSuite rocket, signals partner push

Sydney ERP specialist JCurve Solutions has issued a Strategic Business Update (pdf) in which it reveals it’s close to hunting for channel partners for the Riyo ERP suite it acquired in May 2018.

The update, issued this morning, says Riyo “is now moving into a period of first sales” and adds “For any tech development company, first sales are a watershed moment and enable the company to open up channel partnerships.”

So brace yourself for action!

The update also reveals that the company’s 2016 decision to bet big on Oracle NetSuite is paying off.

“The  shift  in  the  new  business  sales  mix  of  our Australian  ERP  Division towards  the  larger  more  complex  NetSuite  solutions with  longer  sales  cycles has  continued throughout  1HY2020  with  a  reduced number of Australian ERP new customers won but a 25% increase in the initial average deal,” company chair Bruce Hatchman says in the update.

“In addition to higher initial revenue, we expect that the shift to larger more complex NetSuite  solutions will deliver stronger future revenue and profit potential from increased consulting opportunities and reduced customer churn but increasing levels of deferred ERP revenue as we sell to larger customers whose implementation takes longer to complete.”

The update says moving to NetSuite “has not been without its complications or difficulties”, but that the company now feels it is “positioned to strongly  grow the entire suite of NetSuite solutions both locally and internationally and continuing as Oracle NetSuite’s largest solution partner of NetSuite globally by number of customers managed.”

However, the company signalled its Asian expansion has been “slower than desired but we are now seeing both sales growth and recognition of the Company in Asia  following the investment in our sales and marketing team over the past 12 months in Singapore. “

“The  company  expects  to  see  an  improving  contribution from our Asian operations in 2HY2020,” the update says.

And then there’s Riyo, which Hatchman says “… provides a strong opportunity to establish a world leading solution.”

“Management are focused on revealing the true potential of this opportunity to shareholders as well as counterparties through the rest of 2HY2020 and beyond,” Hatchman concluded.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
asia cloud erp jcurve solutions netsuite oracle saas services software

Most Read Articles

Cisco to replace 87 models of WiFI access point

Cisco to replace 87 models of WiFI access point
AWS reveals rollback required to restore Sydney outage

AWS reveals rollback required to restore Sydney outage
AWS cloud issues hit Sydney region

AWS cloud issues hit Sydney region
Veeam &#8216;streamlines&#8217; channel by replacing Tech Data with Dicker Data

Veeam ‘streamlines’ channel by replacing Tech Data with Dicker Data
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

What's your top marketing tactic for 2020?
Long lunches with customers and prospects
Content marketing to drive website visits
Social media
More use of CRM
Word of mouth
Online ads
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?