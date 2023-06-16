JCurve Solutions chief executive Stephen Canning resigns

Sydney-based ERP specialist JCurve Solutions has announced that its chief executive officer Stephen Canning has resigned after over 8 years with the company.

Announced on the ASX, the Board shared that it expects to appoint a new chief executive within a short time period, and has activated the succession plan.

JCurve also stated that “With up to a six month notice period, the Board notes the commitment from Stephen to ensuring a smooth transition to a new chief executive.”

In the announcement, JCurve also said that it would continue expanding its Oracle NetSuite footprint in Asia and Australia, as well as delivering value accretive transactions for our shareholders.

“Stephen has been an integral part of the company since January 2015 and has guided the company through a significant transformation and, more recently, a step change in the overall group sales,” JCurve’s chairman Mark Jobling said.

“Throughout his time with JCurve, Stephen has been committed to people and culture and he therefore leaves the company well positioned for its next stage of growth and with the flexibility provided by a strong cash balance and no debt,” he added.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our sincere thanks to Stephen for his professionalism, dedication and contribution to JCurve,” Jobling said.