JCurve Solutions chief executive Stephen Canning resigns

By on
JCurve Solutions chief executive Stephen Canning resigns
Stephen Canning, JCurve Solutions.

Sydney-based ERP specialist JCurve Solutions has announced that its chief executive officer Stephen Canning has resigned after over 8 years with the company.

Announced on the ASX, the Board shared that it expects to appoint a new chief executive within a short time period, and has activated the succession plan.

JCurve also stated that “With up to a six month notice period, the Board notes the commitment from Stephen to ensuring a smooth transition to a new chief executive.”

In the announcement, JCurve also said that it would continue expanding its Oracle NetSuite footprint in Asia and Australia, as well as delivering value accretive transactions for our shareholders.

“Stephen has been an integral part of the company since January 2015 and has guided the company through a significant transformation and, more recently, a step change in the overall group sales,” JCurve’s chairman Mark Jobling said.

“Throughout his time with JCurve, Stephen has been committed to people and culture and he therefore leaves the company well positioned for its next stage of growth and with the flexibility provided by a strong cash balance and no debt,” he added.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our sincere thanks to Stephen for his professionalism, dedication and contribution to JCurve,” Jobling said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
jcurve jcurve solutions software stephen canning

Partner Content

2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

Thales to acquire Tesserent for $176m

Thales to acquire Tesserent for $176m
Tough PC market, but outlook optimistic at Dicker Data

Tough PC market, but outlook optimistic at Dicker Data
Kinetic IT wins multi-million dollar ATO contract

Kinetic IT wins multi-million dollar ATO contract
Construction of NEXTDC&#8217;s $1 billion S3 data centre in Sydney is complete

Construction of NEXTDC’s $1 billion S3 data centre in Sydney is complete

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?