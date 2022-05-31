JD Security, ACG Integration, ARA Security win Genetec ANZ partner awards

Unified security systems vendor Genetec has honoured its top performing channel partners in Australia and New Zealand.

The vendor awarded partners that have showcased a Genetec unified solution as well as sales commitment, marketing initiatives and continued value to their respective customers.

Genetec handed out honours as part of a wider Asia-Pacific partner event in Thailand, with award winners from each region. The awards were the vendor’s second since shifting to a direct relationship with system integrators and channel partners across ANZ.

Sydney-based JD Security was the big winner, securing both the APAC Digital Engagement of the Year award and the ANZ Unified Systems Sales Award.

Sydney-based Park Aid also secured an APAC award, taking home AutoVu Partner of the Year honours.

Sydney-based ACG Integration was named ANZ Partner of the Year, while New Zealand-based Nextro was named ANZ Rookie of the Year.

Sydney-based ARA Security Services won ANZ Project of the Year.

“It has been a challenging year and we have seen our partners working extra hard across the Australia and New Zealand region,” Genetec ANZ country manager George Moawad said.

We wanted to acknowledge their efforts by creating two new awards including the Rookie of the Year, and the Project of the Year award. By working together with our partners, it has enabled us to better understand the challenges that our customers are facing and be able to deliver better value to them.”