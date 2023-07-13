JDS Australia earns Cisco Full Stack Observability Solution Specialisation

JDS Australia has announced it is the first Australian owned Cisco partner to achieve the Cisco Full Stack Observability Solution Specialisation.

Founded in 2003, JDS delivers specialist technology services across security, observability, service management and automation to ensure critical IT systems work, and has offices across Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

JDS is an established partner of Cisco’s AppDynamics, and says this achievement represents the knowledge and expertise of its technical consulting team.

Last November, Cisco announced the expansion of its partner solution specialisation portfolio at the Cisco Partner Summit in Las Vegas.

Cisco’s solution specialisations recognise and reward partners with specific expertise and capability and are designed to demonstrate the value and expertise of partners to customers.

According to JDS, this particular specialisation reflects its expertise in centralising and correlating application performance analytics across the full IT stack. This includes integrations across AppDynamics, ThousandEyes, Intersight and Secure Application.

The company said it also shows JDS’ ability to drive revenue streams, and accelerate digital transformation for customers.

“This specialisation is proof that JDS is at the top of its game when it comes to delivering FSO solutions, and uniquely positioned to help customers adapt their observability strategy as they move workloads to the cloud,” JDS Cisco general manager David Steed said.

“It is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the team, and further solidifies our position as a local leader in the space,” he added.